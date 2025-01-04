Genoa Township To Live Stream Board/Commission Meetings

January 4, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The new year marks some changes in Genoa Township – a new board and new meeting options.



The township will now be live-streaming meetings. New board room cameras are up and running. The first meeting of 2025 is at 6:30pm on Monday, January 6th and will be available live (or for viewing anytime) on the township’s YouTube page.



Those interested can subscribe to the Genoa Township Public Channel to see Board of Trustees and Planning Commission meetings moving forward. That link is provided.



In-person participation at meetings is still encouraged.



The newly elected Board of Trustees has scheduled an informal Town Hall meeting/discussion on Wednesday, January 22nd from 5 to 7pm at the township hall off Dorr Road.



People are invited to meet some of the new township officials, share ideas and ask questions about what’s going on in Genoa Township, and learn about and discuss ongoing and future projects.



The township newsletter states the town hall will be “a very casual, lightly guided discussion focusing on you, the interested people of Genoa Township. As we look toward an exciting future, we want the residents to help us plan it! Feel free to join us for the entire session, or come and go as you please”.



For more information, or to RSVP, contact 810-227-5225 or Supervisor Kevin T. Spicher at supervisor@genoa.org.