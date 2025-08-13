Condo Project Proceeding In Genoa Township

August 13, 2025

Jessica Mathews





A new condo housing project is one step closer to final approvals in Genoa Township.



The Planning Commission met Monday night and voted to recommend approval of the final PUD site plan for the Legacy Hills development, located at the northwest corner of Challis and Bauer Roads. PUD stands for planned unit development, this one being residential. The site is currently undeveloped land, and the project comes from Pulte Homes.



Plans call for 55 units on 127-acres. Of that, 74-acres are open space – which was said to be 10-acres more than what is required for residential PUD.



A project representative stated that wetlands, woodlands, and natural features are preserved; and they want to preserve as many trees as possible. The project was said to be in compliance with the master plan, and has extensive buffering and double landscaping. There will be tree and site clearing and grading as a necessity.



One feature that came out of discussions with residents, the Board, and the Commission is an off-site pathway through the entrance of the development that will go up to the roundabout and tie into the existing pathway by Horning and Maltby schools with three crosswalks.



It was stated there was much discussion about the greater public benefit from the pathway versus an internal private path. Permits and approvals were said to be pending before the Livingston County Road Commission. Developers are also waiting on a wetland permit from EGLE.



Monday marked the fifth public hearing on the project. Only one resident spoke. She stated the project is much improved, and talked about buffers and the benefit of trees.



Commission Vice Chair Eric Rauch commended the petitioner, the public, and the Commission. He said it’s been almost a year and he thinks the project is a good example of the process working really well. Rauch said as a result of conversations over the past year is a site that preserves almost 70 acres of important wetlands and trees, developers agreed to reduce the number of units, and a sidewalk is being offered in an area that was recently updated and improved that he thinks will be a really great asset in the community. Rauch added he’s “grateful for the conversations over this long haul” and thinks they’ve created a really great project and benefit to the community.



Any outside permits that are pending are all conditions of the approval.



Final approvals are still needed from the Board of Trustees.