Genoa Township Residents Sound Off On Proposed Latson Road PUD

September 18, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Proposals related to development on Latson Road in Genoa Township were postponed during a special meeting of the Planning Commission on Tuesday night.



The meeting was moved to the Brighton Center for Performing Arts to accommodate the expected crowd, and lasted almost four hours with lengthy public comment.



At issue were requests related to property totaling roughly 190-acres around the Latson Road interchange – 177-acres situated to the west of Latson Road, and 12.61-acres to the east – south of I-96.



The requests were petitioned by Applicant Todd Wyett with Versa Real Estate, who was not present at the meeting but his team of engineers and other representatives were. They provided background about the property and Latson Road interchange, which was completed in 2013. It was stated the property was designed for development in the township master plan. As part of an agreement, water and sewer utilities were put in by the developer across I-96 to service the site. That took two years, was completed in 2022, and cost upwards of $1.3 (m) million.



Items on the table Tuesday night were related to changes to how the area could be developed.



The requests involved an amendment to the Latson Road Innovation Interchange PUD (planned unit development). The proposed amendment sought to remove some commercial uses from the east area of the existing PUD - such as gas stations and hotels, and move those north of the railroad tracks, closer to the interchange. Developers said that felt more appropriate and allowed for expanded and increased buffers and landscaping around residential areas. The “east” area would then have hi-tech/light industrial concept uses, with a projected lesser traffic impact.



A separate and new PUD was also sought primally covering 7-acres of land, north of the railroad tracks, east of Latson and south of Beck Road. Developers sought to have the property rezoned to the commercial PUD, consistent with the township master plan. Additionally, an adjacent 5.74-acre parcel between the CSX railroad tracks and Beck Road would be moved from the innovation PUD to the other new commercial PUD side to allow for more logical development.



Development of the area has been the source of much contention amongst residents who live in the area, despite it being master planned for such activity.



Roughly 24 people commented during the first public comment period, and around another dozen during the second – mostly the same people. No one spoke in support of the proposals.



Residents expressed concerns about urban sprawl, over-development, property values, the impact on groundwater from underground storage tanks associated with gas stations near homes, the larger impact on all of the residential areas, wetlands and environmental impacts, increased burden on public safety and crime, noise and light pollution, traffic, and overall safety.



Many residents are part of the “Coalition to Stop The Latson Road PUD”. Coalition Co-Director Denise Policella stressed during the meeting that they are not anti-development but the township vision associated with the master plan from years ago doesn’t apply and they want something more compatible with the existing residential area. Policella said they also want a “seat at the table” and deserve to be included in the planning process.



Policella told WHMI afterwards she felt the Commission did a fantastic job but the meeting was premature. She said it was requested by the developer but felt it was an effort to try and get items passed before a new township board is seated – which “the Commission wasn’t having”. Policella said to the Commission’s credit, she thinks they’re listening to their comments and that township staff has been more involved.



Policella said times have changed since the master plan process and thinks there’s a great opportunity now that the developer tried to come back to get more land and change things around – adding hopefully they can get some uses and a development that everyone is happy with. She stated further they are not saying the developer can’t use his land – they just want planning to more thoughtful when doing it in the middle of a residential area as it’s a very unique situation. Policella said it seems like the township, planning commission, and coalition are starting to work better together so she’s hopeful for the future. While there was no action taken at the meeting, Policella commented that doesn’t mean things are over and the community needs to stay engaged.



Meanwhile in postponing the agenda items, Commissioners stated the applications were not comprehensive and needed more review – saying they wanted a more cohesive package with updates and changes from staff reflected. Additionally, two members of the Commission were absent and their input and expertise were desired.



Commissioner Jeff Dhaenens, who serves as the township board representative, told WHMI he felt explaining the process at the beginning of the meeting helped a lot for better public understanding.



The developer could resubmit plans, offer revisions, or do nothing whatsoever and continue to start a permitted project on his land under current zoning requirements.



Dhaenens clarified the developers don’t have to come back for anything, noting they were looking to make modifications to their existing PUD, and make changes to add some things to a PUD. He added that the process involves a recommendation from the Planning Commission - regardless of who is on the township board in the future.



Complete information about the agenda items is available in the Commission meeting packet. That link is provided.