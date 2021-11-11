Genoa Township Hosting Big Red Barrel This Weekend

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Area residents wishing to properly dispose of unused medications and needles will have an opportunity to do so this weekend.



href="The Big Red Barrel will be at Genoa Township Hall on Dorr Road this Saturday, November 13th, from 8am to 11am, which will coincide with the township’s Fall Yard Waste drop off.



The Big Red Barrel is a drop-off point for unwanted or expired prescription drugs to keep them out of reach of those who might abuse them, while also disposing of them in an environmentally-safe manner. Over the years, the effort has resulted in the secure and environmentally safe disposal of over 15 tons of drugs. Controlled substances and all other solid dosage medications are accepted with no questions asked; however, those dropping items off are asked not to bring pill containers or other identifying information like labels.



Liquid medication will be accepted if stuffed into a ziplock bag with enough paper towels to absorb all the liquid. However, inhalers will not be accepted. Identification is not required and there is no cost for the disposal.



The Drain Commissioner's office will also be on-site to collect sharps and needles, although that service is available for Genoa Township residents only. Sharps need to be in a heavy plastic container, either a Red "Sharp" Box or an empty plastic laundry detergent jug sealed with tape. Businesses and medical facilities will not be allowed to dispose of sharps at this event.