Genoa Township Hall Closed Thursday For Well Repairs

June 29, 2026

By Matthew Hutchison / news@whmi.com



Genoa Township Hall and the amenities of the adjacent Genoa Township Park will be closed Thursday, July 2nd, due to needed well repairs.



Township officials say the hall will also be closed Friday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. Regular business hours will resume at 9 a.m. Monday.



The pavilion restrooms and park water features will be closed from 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 1st, through approximately 5 p.m. Friday, July 3rd, to allow for repairs and maintenance.



Township officials apologized for any inconvenience and thanked residents for their patience while the work is completed.