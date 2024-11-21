Genoa Township Eyes Ordinance Changes To Allow Food Trucks

November 21, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Genoa Township is looking into making some changes to allow food trucks in the community.



At Monday night’s meeting, the board approved a request for staff to seek proposals to allow food trucks, as well as some other potential changes to revise zoning ordinance to implement the goals and objectives of the master plan.



Food trucks are not currently allowed in any zoning district.



The topic was brought up by recently departed board member Jeff Dhaenens. He said he envisioned something similar to the Sleepy Howell program and bringing in food trucks; especially as the township park expands and with their sports fields and all of the different activities going on – even from a corporate standpoint.



Township Manager Kelly VanMarter commented the prohibition that currently exists was initially due to a fear that food trucks could hurt brick-and-mortar stores, but there were also some bad vendors that were kind-of just setting up without proper approvals. She noted at the time, food trucks really weren’t really a fad 20 years ago when ordinances were written.



VanMarter said she thinks changes are appropriate, as the trucks can actually help bolster commercial districts and have done well for retail businesses and not hurt restaurants – adding she feels “it is time to take a deep dive into this and see how it works best for our community”.



Other members agreed and felt it was a good idea, also noting the increasing popularity of food trucks.



Treasurer Robin Hunt commented she also wouldn’t mind looking more into possibly allowing second homes on properties – saying with the cost of living so high, they’ve had a lot of inquiries from people wanting places for “elderly parents or children who can’t afford to purchase homes in this day and age”. She added if zoning and setbacks can be met, then she thinks it’s something the township should look into.



Proposals will be brought back to the board for future discussion.