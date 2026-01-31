Genoa Township Seeking 2026 Election Workers

January 31, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Genoa Township is putting out the call for election workers for the upcoming voting season.



Workers are being sought to consider “fulfilling their public duty” and help administer upcoming elections to be held on Tuesday, August 4th, and Tuesday November 3rd. There are early voting periods associated with both.



Among the key statewide races in 2026 include Governor and Lt. Governor; one U.S. Senate seat; all 13 U.S. House Congressional seats; all seats in the Michigan House and Senate; Secretary of State; Attorney General, two Michigan Supreme Court seats. That’s in addition to state and local positions – including the Clerk and one Trustee seat in Genoa Township.



Eligibility requirements and more information are available in the attachment.



Those interested should contact Clerk Rick Soucy, or his staff, at 810-227-5225 or email clerk@genoa.org.