Genoa Township Clerk's Husband Flips Off Board During Zoom Meeting

June 16, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





The Genoa Township clerk’s husband gave the board the middle finger during a virtual Zoom meeting held Monday night.



Chip Hartinger is the husband of Clerk Polly Skolarus. He walked up behind her during the meeting, flicked off the board for a very brief time, and then just walked away. Although the audio wasn’t great, Skolarus can he heard telling her husband to “get out of here”. The incident happened as the board was discussing connection fees for a proposed Tubby’s sub shop to be located at the former Lake Chemung Party Store off Hughes Road.



A link to the board meeting video is provided. The incident happens around the 27:32 time stamp.