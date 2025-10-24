Genoa Township Clerk Resigns

October 24, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Genoa Township clerk is resigning.



Janene Deaton submitted her formal letter of resignation Thursday morning, to be considered by the Board of Trustees at its November 3rd meeting.



Supervisor Kevin Spicher issued a formal statement, saying “We thank Janene for all her hard work to ensure election integrity and wish her the best in future endeavors”.



Deaton was elected to the position in the November 2024 General Election and brought a lengthy real estate background.



Genoa Township residents interested in being considered for appointment to the seat are asked to submit a resume to Spicher at supervisor@genoa.org by 5pm Monday, October 27th.



Whoever is appointed would serve through the November 2026 election.