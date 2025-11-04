Genoa Township Board Accepts Clerk's Resignation

November 4, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Genoa Township Board of Trustees approved the resignation of Clerk Janene Deaton – effective immediately - at Monday night’s meeting.



Deaton served in the role for almost a year after being elected to the position in the November 2024 General Election. She brought a previous 23-year real estate background. Deaton submitted a two-page resignation letter to the township.



Ten friends and supporters of Deaton spoke in her defense during call to the public to allege “sabotage”. Trustee Bill Reiber left the board table to speak in Deaton’s defense at call to the public; saying he ran for office with her. He stated she had no experience but took trainings and referenced her actions toward “election integrity”. Trustee Candie Hovarter also left the board table for the podium and read a letter aloud from a resident in support of Deaton.



Deaton was visibly upset and thanked everyone who came to the meeting and spoke on her behalf. She cited a “toxic environment” and made further accusations against Township Manager Kelly VanMarter. Deaton stated “it’s clear this board doesn’t care – I’ve tried to make contact with some and they didn’t reach out”.



Treasurer Robin Hunt commented she was disappointed in the way Deaton chose to handle her resignation and referring to Genoa Township as “Dysfunction Junction” in the media and naming individuals -adding placing blame on others is “unfortunate and unproductive”. Hunt asserted that even before taking office, Deaton demanded changes and was highly critical of township operations and staff - expressing “a clear lack of trust”. She noted that having six newly elected officials at one time has never happened before, and the manager and staff made every effort to provided information, training, and support to help all new board members – including Deaton. Hunt assured ballots were safely stored and further pointed out that it has long been a practice of the Assessor’s Department to review records of newly elected officials. In Deaton’s case, Hunt stated that review revealed significant unpermitted improvements to her property and the Assessor had a legal obligation to correct records.



Deaton responded to Hunt, saying she disputed about 50% of her allegations. She further stated “You guys are all complacent together and all gang up against me and it’s uncalled for”.



After discussion, the Board ultimately approved a motion to accept the clerk’s resignation – effective immediately. Hovarter and Reiber were opposed.



There was a 5-minute recess to allow Deaton to collect her things.



After that recess, Supervisor Kevin Spicher reminded those in attendance and online “our Clerk quit on us, we did not quit our clerk. We’re very sorry that happened, we have volunteers here - not prisoners. So it was up to her, we didn’t ask her to leave. I would dispute the accuracy of her facts, and we’ll leave it at that. Genoa doesn’t engage in media witch hunts”.



The board approved a separate motion to set a special meeting to fill the vacancy of the clerk this Wednesday at 6:30pm.



It was stated the Township can’t function without a sitting clerk as state law requires all payments to receive two signatures; one from the clerk’s department and one from the treasurer’s department.



Whoever is appointed would serve through the November 2026 election.



At the end of the meeting, the township attorney cautioned the board “to be careful what you say or write because if it’s not factually accurate, just because you said it here, it is not privileged and it is still subject to a defamation claim”. He added he was very concerned about what he heard during call to the public and if that’s going to be relayed out again as fact.



Spicher stated he was very disappointed by call to the public, and the public is free to say whatever they want, but he would prefer in the future people direct their venom toward the board – not any employees. He said they are not elected and not “punching bags for the public” – adding they do their jobs well and don’t deserve to be treated like that. Spicher went on to say the manager was treated very poorly, and she does “a phenomenal job for the township and her knowledge is second to none”.



It was stated by Hunt that VanMarter “did not deserve what she got tonight”.



VanMarter also spoke at the end of the meeting to say there is another side to the story, and she encouraged anyone with questions about the way the office operates or the treatment of Deaton to reach out. She said there are very different views on this and she worked very hard to support Deaton in her role and help her be successful.



Trustee Rick Soucy commented “everybody has a voice and a right to be heard”. He said you might not always get what you want but they are a board of seven and for the clerk to say they make bad decisions – that was her one opinion – not the entire board. He added sometimes it’s frustrating when people feel strongly about something – and Janene felt strongly about a lot of things – to not get your way but it is a board decision.



Spicher and Hunt also encouraged people to reach out anytime.



Requests for comment by WHMI placed with Deaton on October 23rd were not returned.



Deaton’s resignation letter and Hunt’s full statement are both attached.



A link to the video of the board meeting is also provided, and there are two parts.