Outgoing Genoa Township Board Members Recognized

November 19, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Monday night marked the last meeting for outgoing Genoa Township Board members, who were recognized for their decades of service to the community.



Big changes resulted following the August Primary and November General Elections, with the majority of the board being unseated - with the exception of Treasurer Robin Hunt, who ran unopposed.



At Monday’s meeting, a resolution was presented in appreciation of Supervisor Bill Rogers, Clerk Polly Skolarus; and board members Jean Ledford, Terry Croft, Diana Lowe, and Jeff Dhaenens.



It was a close August Primary election, incumbent Rogers was unseated by resident and business owner Kevin Spicher. Certified results showed Rogers lost by six votes.



For the clerk position, Janene Deaton was elected.



In the trustee race, the top four vote-getters were all Republican newcomers; Bill Reiber, Candie Hovarter, Richard Soucy, and Todd Walker. Incumbents Croft, Dhaenens, and Ledford were unseated.



Rogers, Croft, and Dhaenens waged write-in campaigns in the November election, which were un-successful.



Last night, the outgoing board members were presented with plaques, and some shared a few words.



Skolarus had over 38 years with the township; Ledford 28 years; Rogers, Croft, and Lowe 8 years, and Dhaenens over a year as a trustee, but served in other capacities prior including the Board of Review and Planning Commission.



The members were recognized for their dedicated service to the community, which collectively totaled over 90 years.



Rogers stated it has been a pleasure and honor to have worked with the board and staff - saying the honesty, integrity, and common sense is “off the charts phenomenal”. He further noted the longevity of staff, saying they have one of the most experienced townships in the state and they are recognized for it. Rogers said he can only hope the people to follow “actually follow ordinance and zoning rules…and it’s unfortunate that some of that stuff does not occur”. He thanked everyone and said he’s very proud of everyone’s work and effort.



Skolarus commented after 39 years of serving as clerk, she’s proud to have done the job and to have had support for ten elections, further congratulating the new board.



Hunt also thanked everyone for their many years of service – saying “it’s a tough spot to be in a lot of time”. She said while the board has been criticized lately, there has been a lot of good the board has done and again, thanked everyone.



The newly elected board members will be sworn-in and take over this Wednesday.