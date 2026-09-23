Audit Presentation Delivered To Genoa Township Board

September 23, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Genoa Township has received yet another positive audit report.



The purpose of an audit is to express opinions on the financial statements - it is not to detect fraud or express an opinion on internal controls.



Principal Tyler Baker with Maner Costerisan Certified Public Accountants Business & Technology Advisors made a presentation to the board at Monday night’s meeting.



Baker said the township once again received a clean or unmodified opinion - the highest level of assurance auditors can provide - which is consistent with previous years as well.



Baker stated it was a “smooth audit process, and management was available and ready for them” – which was consistent with previous years but he said he felt is always good to reiterate.



The audit report was through the end of the last fiscal year that ended March 31st, 2026.



Baker said the township once again received a clean or unmodified opinion - the highest level of assurance auditors can provide - which is consistent with previous years as well.



The report states: “The Township’s overall net position at the end of the fiscal year was $74,145,079. This is a $2,977,833 increase compared to the net position of $71,167,246 as of March 31, 2025. This was up mostly due to a large decrease in road improvement projects during the current year as compared to the prior year”.



Under Economic Conditions and Future Activities, the report states the following:

“During a period of organizational transition and increased community engagement, the Township has remained focused on maintaining financial stability, operational consistency, and responsible stewardship of taxpayer resources. Strong internal controls, established financial procedures, professional accounting support, and independent external auditing provide continuity and help ensure decisions are based on accurate information, sound management practices, and Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). The Township has continued to successfully plan and implement significant community investments.



Over the past several years, substantial investments have been made through Special Assessment District projects, including road improvements and aquatic weed control initiatives. These projects demonstrate the Township’s commitment to maintaining infrastructure, protecting property values, and addressing long-term community needs, with road improvements remaining a primary priority. The Township has taken a responsible approach to parks and recreation by focusing on maintaining existing facilities, maximizing current assets, and expanding support for senior services and community programming. Through partnerships and collaboration, the Township continues to identify opportunities to reduce costs, minimize duplication of services, and provide greater value to residents.



The Township has also dedicated significant resources toward planning and zoning initiatives to proactively address evolving land use challenges. This includes an ongoing Master Plan review, comprehensive community engagement through an extensive survey process, and the adoption of updated ordinances addressing emerging issues.



Moving forward, the Township remains focused on encouraging appropriate growth while preserving its rural character and quality of life. Transparency, communication, and public engagement have also been areas of continued focus. By improving access to information and creating additional opportunities for residents to better understand Township operations, the Township continues to strengthen public trust and support informed community participation.



The Township recognizes that maintaining a qualified and stable workforce is essential to providing consistent, high-quality services to residents. The Township regularly evaluates compensation and benefits to support employee retention, remain competitive within the labor market, and preserve the institutional knowledge necessary for effective operations. Compensation and benefit decisions are made with consideration of both employee retention needs and the Township’s responsibility to manage public funds responsibly. Maintaining a skilled workforce helps promote continuity, operational efficiency, and responsible delivery of public services.



Through careful financial management, strategic investments, support for employees, and a commitment to transparency and responsible decision-making, the Township continues to protect taxpayer resources while addressing current needs and planning for future challenges”.



The board voted to receive and place the audit on file.



The full report can be viewed in the meeting packet. That link is provided.