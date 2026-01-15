Popular Sledding Hill Open At Genoa Township Hall

January 15, 2026

Wednesday's unexpected snowfall may have created havoc on area roadways and freeways but it still signifies fun for local kids - and maybe even some adults.



The fresh snowfall has primed the popular sledding hill at the Genoa Township Hall property off Dorr Road.



The sled hill has a vertical drop of approximately 40-feet and a run length of over 200 feet and is said to offer fun for all ages.



The township earlier noted:



“Benches have been installed at the top for parents and those waiting to sled. There are heated bathrooms and a warming area at the Township Park Pavilion. There is a parking lot across the Township driveway from the sled hill where parents can sit and watch their sledders in the comfort of their vehicles. Last but not least, a light pole has been installed at the hill allows night time sledding”.



Officials say all are welcome to enjoy the winter fun for free at the Township sledding hill, not just Genoa residents.



