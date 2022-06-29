Public Comment Sought On Genoa Township 2022 Master Plan

Following some COVID-19 related delays, Genoa Township’s draft 2022 master plan is now ready for public comment.



The Board of Trustees heard a presentation from planners on the updated plan at its last meeting, as well as some highlights about the review and approval process. The plan is said to preserve existing open space and is the culmination of a lot of hard work by the Planning Commission and staff.



The plan is required to be updated every five years. The Planning Commission started the process in 2020, coinciding with updating the parks and recreation plan. However, due to pandemic-related meeting restrictions, the Master Plan process was said to have slowed down but then restarted in mid-2021. A public open house on the plan took place last November.



Supervisor Bill Rogers told WHMI they started the process pre-COVID and are finally getting to completion. He said the plan must be updated every so many years and they were finally able to get it out and get more input. Rogers expressed that everyone has done a fantastic job and it’s a big task – adding unfortunately they can’t always appease everyone. He noted that he really didn’t see any big changes and the process mostly cleans up language and provides clarifications in a lot of cases for easier understanding.



The board approved a motion to distribute the draft plan to adjacent communities and stakeholders as required.



The plan is available for viewing on the township website and three is a 63-day review period for anyone wanting to provide feedback. The deadline is August 29th.



More information and a copy of the plan can be accessed through the provided link.