Two Hospitalized After Tuesday Afternoon Crash

April 6, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A three-car crash in Genoa Township sent two people to the hospital yesterday afternoon.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 1:20pm to Grand River, at the westbound I-96 off-ramp by Champion Chevrolet.



Sheriff Mike Murphy tells WHMI investigation revealed that a 77-year-old Brighton man was traveling eastbound on Grand River and did not stop for the red light. The man’s vehicle then came in contact with a Kia driven by a 24-year-old Howell woman, as well as a Chevy Silverado pickup truck driven by a 58-year-old Grayling woman.



Murphy said the Brighton man was transported by EMS to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor with non-life threatening injuries.



He says the 24-year-old Howell woman also sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Health Center while the driver of Chevy indicated she would get checked out on her own.

Murphy said by all accounts, the incident created a little bit of a mess on Grand River but fortunately no one was significantly hurt. The freeway ramp was also shut down for about an hour.



Murphy said when deputies talked to the man, he said he just didn’t see it and didn’t believe it was red. He noted it doesn’t appear to be a matter of distraction otherwise – saying sometimes the mind can wander while driving and that was probably the case.



No drugs or alcohol were involved and all three individuals were wearing their seatbelts.