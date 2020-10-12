Genoa Teen Arrested in Murder of Pontiac Area Man

October 12, 2020

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





A Genoa Township teen faces a possible murder charge after police say he shot and killed a teen from Pontiac in what authorities say was a drug deal gone bad.



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reports that the 17-year-old suspect, a passenger in a vehicle driven by a Brighton man, shot the 18-year-old victim in the head with a semi-automatic handgun Friday evening in what sheriff’s officials say was a dispute over a marijuana transaction. The victim, identified by WXYZ-TV as Christopher Grant Alexander, was found dead on a sidewalk. The suspect was later arrested at his Genoa Twp. home with the assistance of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.



The 19-year-old driver and his 17-year-old female passenger, who are both from the Brighton area, were taken in for questioning and then released pending further investigation. The weapon and less than an ounce of marijuana were found later in an abandoned vehicle.



The case has been referred to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review and the suspect is expected to face formal charges either later today or Tuesday.