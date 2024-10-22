Survivor Playscape Water Pump Project Approved In Genoa Township

October 22, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





After some unforeseen issues, the water pump play features at the Survivor Park Playscape in Genoa Township will be connected to a treated water source instead of the irrigation system.



The Survivor Playscape has been a very popular park amenity since the ribbon cutting last fall. One of the most popular elements has been the pump-n-play water feature with interactive water play sluice.



When they feature was installed, the pumps and the playscape irrigation were connected to the irrigation system from the Township Hall offices.



A township memo states in hindsight, the design was not the best option for the water pump play feature. An unintended consequence was that the irrigation water is not treated for iron removal and rust has significantly stained the pedestal and pumps.



Although the staining is only aesthetic, there was concern that the heavy mineral content of the irrigation water would not only lead to increased maintenance of the check valves in the pumps but could also impact the pump's life long term.



In addition to the aesthetics and maintenance, the Township performed additional water testing this spring to ensure that the irrigation water was safe for consumption. Although the pump feature is not designed as a drinking water source, the township presumed that children would be drinking the water and performed the test as a precaution.



To address the issues and lessen future impacts, a project was approved to disconnect the pumps from the irrigation system and reconnect them to the treated water source at the pavilion. That will eliminate the need for additional water testing and should reduce the maintenance requirements and prolong longevity of the pumps.



The township board met Monday night and approved the project at a cost not to exceed $4,775. However, it was stated that the price could actually be less than that. The job will be handled by Cooper’s Turf Management, which has familiarity with the underground layout of the park and currently manages the sprinkler system.



Supervisor Bill Rogers told WHMI the water feature is extremely popular, and it’s unbelievable the amount of people who show up and are utilizing the park and amenities. He said “kids will be kids” and they want to make sure everything is clean and safe, while also maintaining and prolonging the facility.



Rogers said they are trying to get the work done yet this year if the weather holds and the contractor has time, but it might have to wait until spring.