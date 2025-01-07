Genoa Township Approves Amendments For Solar & Wind Projects

January 7, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Genoa Township has crafted new amendments related to potential solar and wind energy storage projects in an effort to help regulate them as best it can.



The Board of Trustees met Monday night and unanimously approved amendments related to changes to the wind and solar energy section of zoning ordinance.



Manager Kelly VanMarter stated the impacts of Public Act 233 and guidance from the Michigan Public Service Commission regarding it have really eliminated the township’s ability to control wind and solar projects. She noted there was a bit of a door left open in that the township could write a compatible renewable energy ordinance and implement it - which allows the township to have control over the sites of utility-scale wind and solar projects and establish where they want them to be. Other than that, VanMarter said they basically have to echo everything the state provided in the Act – meaning they are not allowed to be more stringent than the state law or it will deem the ordinance not applicable.



VanMarter said changes are meant to get ahead of the Act and put in place rules and regulations requiring a wind or solar project that applies under the Act to come to the township for approval - otherwise it would have to apply state standards.



Genoa is among more than 70 townships and counties fighting Michigan's new clean energy law – alleging the state is overstepping its authority on renewable energy permits. Municipalities have appealed to the state Court of Appeals, arguing it takes away local control over zoning and permits for renewable projects. Authority goes to the Michigan Public Service Commission under the new law.



Supervisor Kevin Spicher referenced the lawsuit during the meeting, saying the amendments are just wording to clear up and bring the township in compliance with the state requirements should the litigation be unsuccessful. He said it’s about protecting the township either way things go - stressing it’s all about local control.



It was further noted that staff put a lot of time and effort into the changes, with the Planning Commission accommodating a special meeting. The Commission recommended approval on December 4th, and then the County Planning Department on December 18th.



VanMarter said it really has been a group effort to get the amendments put into effect before any applicants come forward.