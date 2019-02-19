Free Winter Activities In Hartland & Genoa Townships

It’s that time of year when both kids and adults alike are bored and sick of the cold and snow but free activities in two local communities aim to help beat the winter blues.



In Hartland Township, the ice rink created for Winterfest at Heritage Park will be left in place through the winter months for residents to use free of charge. Officials advise that the DPW does not have the manpower to groom the ice regularly and helmets are recommended. The rink is open during regular dawn-to-dusk park hours.



In Genoa Township, the sled hill on the township hall property off of Dorr Road has a vertical drop of approximately 40-feet and a run length of over 200 feet and offers free fun for all ages. Officials say benches have been installed at the top for parents and those waiting to sled. There are also heated bathrooms and a warming area at the Township Park Pavilion. A parking lot is also located across the township driveway from the sled hill where parents can sit and watch their sledders in the comfort of their vehicles. Officials add that last but not least, a light pole has been installed at the hill allows night time sledding. Facebook photos. (JM)