Genoa Township Board Considers Adding Second Call To Public

February 20, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Genoa Township Board is considering adding a second call to the public at meetings.



The Board of Trustees discussed the topic briefly at this week’s meeting, to evaluate positives and negatives.



Some positives include allowing people to comment specifically on the discussions, debates, or decisions that occurred.



Among the cons for a second call to the public can be in communities where there are frequent tense meetings, personal attacks are common, and many times it can be used to reiterate the same things that have already been said.



The Tyrone Township Board voted just this month to remove its second call to the public due to abuse and improper conduct.



Some on the board felt it would be a good opportunity, and for people to ask questions if needed.



Notably, call to the public is not intended to be a back-and-forth or question-and-answer period, like public hearings can sometimes be.



Supervisor Kevin Spicher said it seems a little repetitive, as the board is already done voting at the end of the meeting, so the next time to influence any action the board takes would be after the next call to the public.



If someone has a question, technically the board is not supposed to respond and should only listen.



Clerk Rick Soucy expressed that people who have questions are always invited to call and contact staff, so he doesn’t personally see a need for a second call to the public.



Further it was stated by the end of the meeting, a lot of department heads and others are already gone, and people can reach out via email or calls to staff with questions.



Trustee Todd Walker stated it already seems to occur at the discretion of the chair and they are open to dialogue so he doesn’t feel it’s necessary to put a second formal call to the public as they pretty much kind of do it anyway.



Spicher said they’ve made a great effort to accommodate the people who have taken time to come out and participate in meetings and who stay for the entire meeting, adding “I probably am a little generous on that, some of my cohorts might say, but I do value that people have taken the time to come here and give us their input”.



The topic was discussion only, thus no formal action was taken.