Rezoning Being Sought For Asphalt Plant

November 18, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A rezoning is being sought to potentially accommodate an asphalt plant in Genoa Township.



The Board of Trustees met Monday night and conducted the first reading of a proposed rezoning ordinance that involves two properties. The larger 11-acre parcel is located south of Toddiem Drive and is currently occupied by a scrap metal business. The smaller, vacant 5.2-acre parcel is located east of Victory Drive and north of Toddiem Drive.



The rezoning being requested is from Industrial District to a Planned Industrial Development overlay district.



Supervisor Bill Rogers told WHMI the project would actually be an improvement to the site. He said it’s a piece of property that’s currently a junkyard and metal scrapping facility. He says Capital Asphalt wants to build an asphalt plant there, which is an area along the expressway he described as “not very pleasant looking”. Rogers says the company is based out of Lansing and wants to build another plant.



The township Planning Commission earlier recommended approval of the rezoning in October.



A second reading, public hearing and consideration for adoption will take place at the board’s next regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, December 6th.