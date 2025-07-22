Genoa Township To Host "Planning & Zoning For Everyone" Event

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An educational event regarding planning and zoning is coming to Genoa Township later this summer.



The Board of Trustees met Monday night to approve a proposal from the Michigan Association of Planning to host a “Planning and Zoning for Everyone” event at the Township Hall off Dorr Road at a cost not to exceed $1,800.



It was agreed it would be beneficial to have both in-person and virtual options, with the capability for questions and answers.



The program outline includes citizen-based information on planning, zoning, and the development approval process. The session is designed to be about 1.5 hours including questions and will include a 4-page handout for participants. The program will be instructed by a professional planner.



Manager Kelly VanMarter commented the topic was first introduced back in May as an educational opportunity to inform residents about planning and zoning processes. She said she thinks they sometimes wish people knew more about “why we can’t say no to every no to every car wash or chipotle” that wants to come into the community. VanMarter added there are a lot of rules, laws, and processes about what they’re allowed to do and helping to inform residents would be a “great step for the board to take”.



The township is also currently working to finalize master plan survey questions.

Supervisor Kevin Spicher expressed a desire to get the educational portion done fairly quickly before the surveys hit and his hope is that the room will be filled – saying the more people know, the better the feedback they’ll get regarding the master plan – “which is what this whole thing is about”.



Treasurer Robin Hunt said she thinks it’s an excellent idea – noting the car wash as a great example of things many people question – stressing they are not picking any projects – “they come to us”.



The board approved holding the event, with the caveat that there must be a minimum of 15 in-person attendees who are pre-registered Genoa Township residents.



It’s anticipated the program will be fully developed by late August and the board is looking at August 27th or September 10th to host the event – both are Wednesdays.



More information is available in the board packet. That link is provided.