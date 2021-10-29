Genoa Planning Commission To Host Master Plan Open House

October 29, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Genoa Township residents are being invited to an event next month to offer their input on the document that will guide future growth.



The Genoa Township Planning Commission is in the process of updating the township’s Master Plan and says that understanding the community’s changing identity is essential to developing and maintaining civic engagement, attracting and keeping residents, and supporting local businesses.



Toward that goal, a Community Open House is scheduled for Wednesday, November 10th from 4:30 to 6:30pm at the township hall off of Dorr Road. According to a press release, township officials want residents to focus their input on the question; “What defines Genoa Township?”



Because demographic changes show the township’s population is growing slowly but also aging, the Planning Commission wants to know if current residents plan on staying in the community, and if so, what would be their ideal type of housing and where should it be located. In addition, how should those developments be designed to accommodate older residents as well as attract younger residents and families?



Another focus is the Grand River corridor and how residents think it should look and function in the future.



Community Open House: Hosted by Genoa Township Planning Commission and Giffels Webster







Community Open House: Hosted by Genoa Township Planning Commission and Giffels Webster



4:30 – 6:30 p.m.



Wednesday, November 10, 2021



Genoa Charter Township Hall



2911 Dorr Rd, Brighton, MI 48116.