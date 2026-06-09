Special Use Request Denied For Outdoor Music At Old Burroughs Site

June 9, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Yet another attempt to revitalize an old restaurant, bar and patio area in Genoa Township – with a request for outdoor music being solidly shot down.



The project is referred to as “Pinnacle Wealth Management/Burroughs Social”.



Owner Andrew Perri owns the old Burroughs Farms commercial building and property at 5311 Brighton Road between Chilson and Bauer Roads. It’s next to Oak Pointe Country Club and totals approximately 1.4-acres. That restaurant closed quietly in January of 2019 and has sat vacant since as past project proposals never came to fruition.



Perri was before the Planning Commission Monday night for a lengthy meeting seeking recommendations for a special use request, environmental impact assessment, and site plan for a public and private event space with outdoor music. Per planners, the request for outdoor event space falls under special land use. He stressed they take compliance and ordinances very seriously, and lives in the community.



For the proposed use, the application states the majority of the building will be office space with about 30% of the first floor used for a bar/restaurant and outdoor patio to be used as a “well-maintained, community-focused gathering space with occasional outdoor music adhering to Genoa Township ordinances”. It was stated site plan revisions were made per requested by engineers.



Perri clarified they’re in talks with several restaurateurs as a joint partner, which will determine if they occupy the entire existing main building or not. He said they want to leave the possibility open of having both restaurant and office space but get the outdoor music component settled first.

There would be two accessory structures – an outdoor bar and a separate 155-square-foot building is proposed for two unisex bathrooms for patio guest use – which would potentially open first with the deteriorating structure possibly developed later.



It was stated there would be significant site improvements for the parking lot and landscaping, and room for potential future. There would be sidewalk work, and a separate path for golf carts along the perimeter of the parking area. It’s anticipated the existing structure would be painted proposed colors of black and white. No additional lighting is proposed. The application states “noise impacts will be minimized through operational controls including limited hours of outdoor music, speaker placement oriented inward towards the site, strict volume management, and compliance with applicable township noise regulations”.



A public hearing was held and support and opposition were almost equally mixed, although the majority said they want to see it developed and transformed into something positive.



Some who used to visit the past businesses and patio nights felt they were never problems and would be a great addition to the community and surrounding areas again – as it would not be big bands performing but live acoustic acts or duos etc. The site has historically had entertainment, and many support its “return to glory”.



Those in opposition raised concerns related to overflow parking, traffic, security, liability, noise, property values, the impact on the surrounding residential areas, and the lack of an expanded sound study. Many stated they want the building to be restored and like the idea of a community area, but don’t want the noise and loud from outdoor music.



It was stated the original sound study showed decibels would be below 80-decibels before reaching the road, and traffic is 75-decibles per vehicle, so “they are under minimum requirements set forth by the township”. It was noted additional improvements were made further minimize sound such as extensive landscaping, adding a muti-tiered sound-absorbing wall, and changing the outdoor sound system to be smaller. Three new revised sound studies were said to be done for live music, normal music, and spoken word that are “all significantly less than the minimum requirements set forth by the township”.



The project manager asked that people “stop spreading misinformation”, saying “the music won’t be like before and it’s not six days a week of rock concerts”.



Some Commissioners felt it was a good idea but not the right place, others were also hesitant based on noise concerns and respect for neighbors. Others expressed a desire for a more complete picture of the overall project and what the primary building would be first before deciding any outdoor use.



The applicants requested a vote for the outdoor music component - with five commissioners present.



Motions to deny the special use application passed unanimously, with it being stated that it does not meet an ordinance section to the commission’s satisfaction and does not follow the master plan future use. The site plan was also denied. In denying the environmental impact assessment, it was stated the impact would serve as a disservice to residents of surrounding neighborhoods.



Monday’s Planning Commission meeting can be viewed in the provided link. The topic makes up the majority of the three-hour meeting.