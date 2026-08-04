Genoa Township Board Discusses Proposed “Peddlers & Solicitors Ordinance”

August 4, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Genoa Township Board met Monday night and reviewed a proposed “Peddlers and

Solicitors Ordinance”.



The goal of the effort is to develop regulations that are “both legally sound and beneficial to the community”.



Township legal counsel was in attendance at the meeting, and answered questions from board members.



A memo from Clerk Rick Soucy stated:



The proposed ordinance has been developed through a collaborative review process

with the Township Attorney to evaluate the Township’s current regulations and

identify appropriate updates to better address the regulation of peddlers and

solicitors within the community. This review has focused on ensuring that the

ordinance provides clear standards, remains consistent with applicable legal

requirements, and balances the interests of residents, businesses, and individuals

engaging in solicitation activities.



The proposed ordinance establishes a framework for the registration and regulation

of peddlers and solicitors while providing the Township with appropriate tools to

promote public safety, address resident concerns, and maintain the community’s

quality of life”.





It was relayed from Counsel that the proposed ordinance only covers commercial solicitation and a “no knock registry” provision. That would also govern anyone with posted signage against trespassing and solicitation – even if they are not on the “no-knock registry”.



Commercial solicitation applies to just that - not groups like Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts, religious organizations, or political affiliations.



Council stated the proposed ordinance bans commercial solicitation for anyone who registers with the clerk, and it restricts soliciting hours to match with the noise ordinance – and possibly and/or until dusk, whichever is sooner.



It was stated the term “dusk” does leave some vagueness and time limits can’t be too restrictive, per previous court rulings and case law, and there needs to be some justification. No formal time frame was identified but the board did agree that 9:00pm would be too late.



There was support to create the voluntary “no knock list”, and the board also wanted to look into the cost of providing window cling stickers to identify those on that list.



Lawful occupants would need to register their address with the clerk, which would have a five-year time limitation. Only street numbers and street names would be posted – not a homeowner’s name -and the list would be public record.



It was clarified it would be the responsibility of the clerk to keep the list maintained. Any complaints would be filed with the township and dealt with via ordinance enforcement.



If there are violations, the township can suspend a person or business’s license to peddle and issue a fine. If they want to protest that, they would have an opportunity to come before the township board for due process. The same would apply if an application is submitted and gets denied.



The ordinance was just introduced Monday night. Changes will be made following the discussion and presented at a future board meeting.



The initial proposed ordinance can be viewed in the board packet on the township website. That link is provided.



The township had already been examining laws on the books regarding door-to-door solicitation and related activities. However, a local case of an attempted child abduction back in May put many parents and others in local communities on high alert.



A Utah man, 24-year-old Ryan Rojas, is charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes following incident an incidnet May 27th involving an 8-year-old girl in Brighton Township. The young girl was riding her bicycle when she was approached by a man appearing to be a door-to-door pest control salesman. Michigan State Police reported Rojas attempted to lure her into a wooded area by promising her "a surprise" and then fled on a Segway-style vehicle after being confronted by the child's father. He was later apprehended.



Rojas is due back in 53rd District Court for a probable cause conference August 11th.