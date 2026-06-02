Genoa Township To Update Peddlers & Solicitors Ordinance

June 2, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Following a recent case of an attempted child abduction that has many parents and others in local communities on high alert, Genoa Township is examining and updating laws already on the books regarding door-to-door solicitation and related activities.



A Utah man, Ryan Rojas, is charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes following last Wednesday’s incident involving an 8-year-old girl in Brighton Township. The young girl was riding her bicycle when she was approached by a man appearing to be a door-to-door pest control salesman. Michigan State Police reported Rojas attempted to lure her into a wooded area by promising her "a surprise" and then fled on a Segway-style vehicle after being confronted by the child's father.



The Genoa Township Board met Monday night and discussed the municipality’s “Peddlers and Solicitors Ordinance” at the request of Trustee Todd Walker.



Walker said there’s been a lot in the news, on social media, and just around the community in general with people voicing concerns that the township needs to make sure it has ordinances, protections, and permits regarding solicitation and door-to-door activities. He stressed the township already has a permitting process and an ordinance on the books.



It was stated during the meeting that the ordinance does need to be revisited and updated as it was drafted over a decade ago.



It was also clarified that the township can’t just ban door-to-door solicitation outright.



Township Attorney Joe Seward stated that would be unconstitutional because the township as a governmental entity is subject to the 1st Amendment – a private person on their own property is not. He clarified that if there is someone on a person’s property they don’t want to interact with, then the remedy is to ask them to leave. If not, that person can then call police because it is trespassing.



A memo states “Many residents may be unaware that anyone engaged in peddling or soliciting within Genoa Charter Township is required to obtain a permit prior to doing so, and that the permit must be carried on their person at all times while conducting that activity. Increasing public awareness of these requirements empowers residents to ask to see a permit, and to report to Township or law enforcement any individual who cannot produce one”.



That permit can be pulled if there are any violations.



Township Manager Kelly VanMarter noted that in doing some research, there is one model she would like to potentially explore. She said the City of Novi has a “no knock registry” where people can go in and enter their address, and a list is then generated of those who have registered for “no knock” solicitation.



The memo went on to state “As the nature of door-to-door and commercial solicitation activity evolves, it may be an appropriate time to review the existing ordinance to ensure it remains current, enforceable, and reflective of the Township's needs and values. Areas that may warrant discussion include permitting requirements, restricted hours and zones, enforcement procedures, and any applicable changes in state or case law since the ordinance was last reviewed”.



In addition to revising the current ordinance, it was stated the Township will be putting out more information for residents on the topic.



The current ordinance can be viewed in the board meeting packet. That link is provided.