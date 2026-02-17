Paw Grounds Granted Final Approvals In Genoa Township

February 17, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new dog park, coffee shop, and bakery has been granted final approvals in Genoa Township.



The Board of Trustees met Monday night and approved a site plan, special land use, and environmental impact assessment for Paw Grounds.



It’s located at 4060 Grand River – at the southeast corner of Grand River and Latson Road in the Country Corners Shopping Center.



Owner Stacie Phillips said she’s looking to open this spring. The project will feature a coffee shop on one side of the building, separated by a dividing wall, with a dog park on the other, and a little outdoor area. Phillips said she’s planning on being involved and doing a lot of community events, as well as adoption days etc.



Only minor renovations were said to be needed.



Her architect commented that it’s a pretty basic plan and Phillips did some extensive site studies and looked at other properties – saying this location fit her well and it was a good starting point since equipment is in place and she wouldn’t be starting from scratch.



A total of 23 dogs are permitted, of which 15 can be outside at one time. Hours will be 7am to 7pm. The indoor area is off-leash, while the small outdoor area will require leashes.



Additional paneling was added to help block noise. For the outside area, that will be updated and turf added. Phillips stated that a long-term goal is to eventually obtain a liquor license.



The project was earlier recommended for approval by the Planning Commission.