Genoa Township Manager Retiring

September 20, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





The longtime Genoa Township manager is retiring.



The Board of Trustees met Monday night and accepted, with regret, Township Manager Mike Archinal’s formal announcement of retirement. His last day will be October 14th.



Archinal started in March of 1998, marking almost 25 years with the township. He cited a goal to retire by age 55; saying, it’s a great job, but not the easiest and there is a lot of pressure. He says it’s just time for him personally to go on to other things.



Archinal says that the Township Hall was a cow pasture when he started. Over the years, the township built the sled hill, the soccer fields, the playground and the basketball courts. He says it’s been a wonderful opportunity and his proudest accomplishments include an easement acquisition. Now there is a north/south connector for ambulances, school buses and the commuting public, which all can get on 96 much quicker.



The township park is another proud accomplishment. Archinal said, it is well-liked and the google reviews are off the charts, adding the bathrooms are clean and the park is well maintained.



Archinal is further proud of the sidewalk program on Grand River, saying there were about six and a half miles of sidewalk from Brighton to Howell that were added. He said there are many talented people at the township to step in and keep everything running smoothly.



The board unanimously approved promoting Assistant Township Manager Kelly VanMarter to the manager position, who was said to be more than ready to step into the role with 22 years of experience.



Separately, the board approved promoting Amy Ruthig from zoning official to planning director.