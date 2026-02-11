Genoa Man Could Become Next Livingston County Circuit Court Judge

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Christopher Candela could become the next Livingston County Circuit Court Judge, potentially replacing Judge Susan Geddis.



He currently serves as a Senior Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in Eaton County, working under Prosecutor and Attorney General candidate Doug Lloyd. Candela is a Wayne State University undergrad and graduate of Michigan State University College of Law.



The 30-year-old candidate from Genoa says he’ll put public safety and accountability first. He says his decision to run is grounded in a long-term commitment to the community because Livingston County deserves a judge who will apply the law as written and respect the separate roles of government.



Judge Geddis will be retiring at the end of this year.



