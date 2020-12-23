Loves Store In Genoa To Remain Open Amid Closures

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Closures within a chain of furniture stores will not affect a Livingston County location.



Loves Furniture is closing 13 of its 32 locations, including 10 in Michigan. The Warren-based company also operates stores in Ohio and Pennsylvania. The Genoa Township location, however, will remain open as they consolidate. Loves acquired the assets of former Art Van stores, moving into many of their locations earlier this year when Art Van closed all stores in March, according to the Detroit News.



CEO Mark Peters said they are reducing their footprint of number of stores to better serve the Detroit-area. He cited having Loves locations that were merely 5 miles apart from one another and a furniture shortage that is going on during the pandemic. Domestic orders that typically take 4-6 weeks for home delivery are now not expected to reach homeowners until next August. Employees, many of whom had previously worked for Art Van, will be offered positions in other locations, as they become available.



Shoppers looking to add furniture and décor to their homes can expect consolidation sales to begin after Christmas.