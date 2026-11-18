Genoa Township Settles Lawsuits Related To Latson Road Development

November 18, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





After years of litigation, a settlement has been reached related to the development of the Latson Road area in Genoa Township.



The Board of Trustees met Monday night and following a closed session, approved a settlement for two pending cases – Latson Partners vs. Genoa Township and Latson Beck vs. Genoa Township



Members Candie Hovarter and Bill Reiber were opposed.



Specific details of the settlement were not made public.



Supervisor Kevin Spicher commented there’s not a lot that can be said but clarified his vote. “We hired one of the top land use attorneys in the state to plead our case for us and represent us and he did that. He then came to us and said that I feel that you should do this. Since we relied on his expertise to get us where we are, I don’t think we should stop relying on his expertise to move us forward”.



Treasurer Robin Hunt said the attorney recommended that this was the “best case for the township” and she “relies heavily on his opinion”.



Clerk Rick Soucy said “voting no in my opinion, if we were not to pass this, would subject this township to substantial legal damages – which I don’t think the residents of Genoa would say ws being good stewards of our money”.



Reiber said “There were certain things this board ran on that I didn’t agree with. I voted the way that I ran, and I voted to keep my promise to the people who elected me.”



Trustee Todd Walker agreed with Soucy and Hunt with regard to “being the best stewards of our township constituent’s money, our land, and doing the best that we can to protect the assets of our township”.



Trustee Jodie Valenti said she felt that when looking at the two alternatives, this was what was best for all of the residents of Genoa, not just a few.



Hovarter stated “well we just all did what we felt was best, I guess”.





The lawsuits were filed on behalf of developer/petitioner Todd Wyett.



The one involving Latson Partners was related to the Latson Road Planned Unit Development or PUD zoning, its validity, and development and land use around the Latson Road corridor. It challenged the township's denial of rezoning and amendments to the PUD.



The township repeatedly denied requests citing resident concerns, compatibility with the surrounding area, the environment, and the master plan.



In March of 2025, the board voted to deny the rezoning of a vacant 7.44-acre parcel on South Latson Road between Beck Road and the CSX rail line from Country Estates to Interchange Commercial Planned Unit Development – saying it did not comply with ordinance. A gas station and multi-tenant building were being proposed. That request was petitioned by Todd Wyett, with Latson Beck LLC being listed on the application.



Members of the neighborhood group "Coalition to Stop the Latson PUD” were heavily involved in opposition, but were said to have been left out of the settlement process.



Developers previously stated the area had already been planned by the township for commercial and interchange PUD for over a decade, and projects were consistent with the current master plan and surrounding uses.