Genoa Township Board Denies Rezoning Request On Latson Road

March 4, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A rezoning request and other items related to the development of the Latson Road area, including a proposed gas station, were unanimously turned down by the Genoa Township Board Monday night.



The board voted to deny the rezoning of a vacant 7.44-acre parcel on South Latson Road between Beck Road and the CSX rail line from Country Estates to Interchange Commercial Planned Unit Development – saying it did not comply with ordinance. A gas station and multi-tenant building were being proposed. The request was petitioned by Todd Wyett, with Latson Beck LLC being listed on the application.



Residents again spoke out against the proposal, both during call to the public at the beginning meeting, and during another public hearing on the matter. Members of the neighborhood group "Coalition to Stop the Latson PUD" were also again represented.



Residents have voiced a myriad of concerns on the topic over the years. Many maintain the proposal is not compatible with the area and others uses, and another gas station is not needed. Environmental and utility issues have also been raised among others.



It was noted during the meeting that the township Planning Commission and Livingston County Planning Department recommended denial.



The board is also planning a master plan review, which some residents spoke in favor of last night.



A project team of three representatives delivered a presentation and stated the area has already planned by the township for commercial and interchange PUD over ten years, and is consistent with the current master plan. Uses were said to be compatible with the Grand River commercial district – and different from those currently there. It was stated the site has unique characteristics and circumstances to create a PUD for the parcel size - considering the high-volume area with lots of noise, easy access to I-96, proximity of a pond and the railroad tracks, and PUD zoning already to the east.



The applicants stated the township has very good standards for site plan review and they’ve gone over and above ordinance requirements because of what they’ve heard from residents, administration, and the Planning Commission. The team noted that plans called for elements above and beyond township requirements to make the project more compatible with the area and create a high-quality, more pedestrian-friendly development. Specifically, it was noted the buffer and landscaping to the south along the railroad tracks was widened due to residences being there, as well as to the east, and the pedestrian-oriented lighting was added because the township requested it. The applicants asserted they recognize the area is the gateway to the southern part of the township and they also want a high-quality design, thus have agreed to make changes.



With the proposed gas station, it was stated that studies showed traffic would be bypass traffic that’s already on I-96 and Latson Road – with it being utilized for convenience. It was stated the developer would also fully fund a traffic signal at Beck Road for safety and accessibility - versus the township or county paying for it.



In addition to the proposed rezoning, the board voted to deny a related environmental impact assessment, planned unit development or PUD agreement, and a conceptual PUD plan.



The denial motions by the board referenced language stating the proposed site plan will not harmonious with to the existing uses in the immediate area; proposed uses being requested are duplicate and not complimentary to the Latson Road and the Grand River Corridor which is not consistent with the master plan; the developer has not demonstrated that the site’s environmental features are compatible with the proposed uses since there is no attempt to integrate the wetlands that are located on the site into the site’s design; there are occupied single-family residential units within 500 feet of the subject parcel; and the site does not meet the required 20-acre minimum among others.



Complete information is included in the board meeting packet. That link is provided.