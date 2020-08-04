195 Acres Rezoned Along Latson Road In Genoa Township

August 4, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A large rezoning has been approved for 195-acres off Latson Road, south of the I-96 interchange in Genoa Township.



The township board met Monday night and unanimously approved a rezoning ordinance, planned unit development agreement, environmental impact assessment and conceptual PUD plan. Treasurer Robin Hunt was absent. The rezoning was from country estates to interchange campus PUD and interchange commercial PUD. The applicant was Todd Wyett of Versa Development. The area west of Latson Road is intended for high-tech or light industrial use. The area east of Latson Road is intended for supportive commercial use. An application for rezoning states there is demand for different types of uses on the site and noted that having such a large land areas under single ownership sat a newly constructed interchange to I-96 presents a unique opportunity. The proposed design guidelines of the PUD also place certain restrictions on lighting and buffers between adjacent uses.



Supervisor Bill Rogers says the rezoning is consistent with the township master plan and can accommodate a number of different uses, especially considering the freeway proximity. Rogers tells WHMI they’re excited about the opportunity to potentially attract new businesses’ and get more people employed closer to home, which will be a big benefit.



With the rezoning, Rogers says there is the potential for multiple types of things there that couldn’t be developed in the past but now totally fit in the overall scheme of things – especially something like a large office building or a packing facility similar to UPS. He says they’ve allowed for flexibility yet also added constraints for aesthetics and other things so there can be some amenities and attractions, especially with the expressway, and attract large businesses that need that kind of access. Rogers says the primary acreage is geared toward large commercial and could be set up to house something like a Ford, Amazon or Apple facility that involves office space and light production such as shipping but nothing industrial. As for potential building heights, Rogers says they’re anticipating three or four stories, comparable to the newer Ascension Medical Center.



Rogers said they’ve been working on this for more than two years and commended staff and everyone involved. He noted there aren’t any specific projects tied to the rezoning that he’s aware of but everyone has been working toward this for two years and getting that flexibility to attract people. He said it is right by the freeway and not interfering with neighborhoods and while he doesn’t know what Wyett has planned, he hopes some things are in the works to move to Genoa Township and create jobs. Rogers noted another big benefit tied to the rezoning is that the area will be served by public utilities, meaning surrounding properties and residents can tap into water and sewer. He says Wyett paid for all of that internal work and getting the utilities across the road, which can be extended and those who desire can tap in.



A public hearing was held and one resident who lives next to the property raised some concerns about buffers, building heights and LED signage. Wyett attended the meeting by video call and didn’t discuss the project but at the end instructed the board to provide his contact information to the resident.