Hobby Lobby Grand Opening In Genoa Township Set

October 2, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The grand opening date has been set for a much-anticipated arts and crafts store in Genoa Township.



The new Hobby Lobby is located at 3599 Grand River, in the old Carson’s store in the Grand River Plaza.



The big Grand Opening is set for Monday, October 6th – per a store official.



The store manager and employees officially declined to comment to WHMI at the new store on Wednesday afternoon - referring requests to corporate. Those messages were not returned.



Meanwhile, construction is continuing at the site with new facades and large progress on the new and much-needed parking lot.



The main entrance with the traffic light remains closed for construction.



Other Hobby Lobby locations in the WHMI listening area include Novi, White Lake, and Canton.