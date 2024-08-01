Road Closures In Genoa Township Next Week

August 1, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Construction advisories have been issued for two projects in Genoa Township next week.



On Monday, Euler Road will be closed from the end of the pavement to McClements Road to place gravel for resurfacing. The road is expected to re-open Tuesday, August 6th.



Next Wednesday August 7th, Kellogg Road will be closed from McClements Road to Golf Club Road. The closure is needed to place limestone on the road for resurfacing and the work should be completed on Thursday, August 8th.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that both Euler and Kellogg Roads will be closed to thru-traffic during the work, with only local traffic permitted.