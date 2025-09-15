Construction Starts Wednesday On Euler Road In Genoa Township

September 15, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





More construction is starting this week in Genoa Township.



A road rehabilitation project is scheduled on Euler Road. The project limits are from Grand River to the end of the pavement.



Work is expected to start this Wednesday the 17th and run through Friday, September 26th.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that Euler Road will remain open but under flag control – meaning delays are possible.



Motorists are asked to consider an alternate route during the construction.