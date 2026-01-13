New Indoor Dog Park Proposed In Genoa Township

January 13, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new indoor dog park is being proposed in a recently shuttered brewery in Genoa Township.



The Planning Commission met Monday night to discuss a special use, site plan, and environmental impact assessment for “Paw Grounds” the dog park, a coffee shop, and bakery.



The property is located in the existing Country Corners shopping center located at 4060 East Grand River – at the southeast corner of Grand River and Latson Road.



Applicant Stacie Phillips stated it would be a year-round indoor dog park, coffee shop, and bakery. There would be a mall outdoor area for leashed dogs, indoors will be unleased. It was stated plans down the road would be to pursue obtaining a liquor license. Dog day care would be provided during business hours – proposed to be from 7am to 7pm. Corporate events, adoption days, and social events would also take place.



As for how the use would be compatible with the area, the special land use application states “This is a unique opportunity for Livingston County. A place for people and dogs to unwind and socialize”. It further states the applicant wants to partner with local animal shelters and small business owners to give back to the community.



Outdoor signage and fencing would be the only exterior changes, with fencing done to help contain noise. Interior walls would be moved to make best use of space, with sound proofing also done inside to contain noise.



Noise would be contained with sound proofing inside, and animal waste would be cleaned immediately by dog owners and/or employees and then disposed of in sealed trash cans.



Planners stated nothing “jumped out as a major issue” and the proposal was said to be compatible with the Township Master Plan and Future Land Use Map.



Phillips indicated nearby businesses were in support and she is committed to soundproofing – with a wall between the food area and the dogs - and dogs would always be on a leash outside. She commented the hope is to have real grass for the outdoor area, as the smell can be strong from turf.



Commissioner Glynis McBain expressed a few reservations and initial concerns from a smell and noise standpoint for the commercial surroundings off a very busy road. She said questioned if it was the best location, saying “I love the idea, I think it’s just brilliant, I just love the idea - I don’t like the location…the location sandwiched between two buildings in a commercial area where people are coming and going all day”.



Others on the Commission commented it’s a “pretty slow corner” for that plaza and it’s a unique business model, with much of the business being on the interior. One was skeptical that grass would work, saying it was likely mulch now because it gets no sunlight, and there’s no irrigation except for a hose.



Two residents spoke during the public hearing, both in support. Resident Denise Policella said “This is an awesome idea, I love it, thank you - it’s not a data center, it’s not a car wash, it’s not a gas station, it’s not a big box store, and it’s not a chain”.



Comments from planners were related to mostly minor items and

clarifications. There was consensus to deviate from requirements for fencing versus having a full masonry-enclosed outdoor area, which could actually amplify sound. As for dog capacity and occupancy, an allowance for a 25-dog maximum appeared to be ok with the Commission.



The special land use does require future approvals from some outside agencies – specifically the servicing utility, Drain Commission and Health Department.



The item was ultimately tabled to the February 9th meeting.