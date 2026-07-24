Election-Related Savings In Genoa Township

July 24, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



Some election-related savings in Genoa Township.



Clerk Rick Soucy delivered a report during Monday night’s board meeting.



He stated in 2024, the township paid $24,000 to Election Source to certify all of their election equipment. It provides election services, support, and products.



This time around, Soucy said they did not use Election Source but did it “in-house,” and they are certified by the county.



Soucy noted for the three elections, it will cost under $2,000. He said they were able to save the township $22,000 certifying he equipment and the “county is happy with what we’ve done with it all”.