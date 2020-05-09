Two Democrats Join Race For Genoa Township Board

May 9, 2020

Two Democrats have filed for seats on the Genoa Township Board of Trustees. Matthew McClanahan and Rachel Becker have announced their candidacy for 2 of the 4 Trustee seats on the Board of Trustees this fall.



McClanahan is the president of Moving Forward marketing- an advertising agency and business consulting company. He said he would bring skills to the board for developing solutions for complex problems through listening, providing a different point of view, and focusing on long term strategic thinking and planning. His top priority, according to a release, will be infrastructure investments from roads to high speed internet. As a marketing expert, he says those are key to attracting future community members and providing businesses with the best opportunities to grow. McClanahan also wants sidewalks on Grand River, more senior services, and expanded parks and trails.



Rachel Becker was a nurse for 40 years at St. Joseph’s Hosptial in Pontiac, and Henry Ford hospitals in Detroit and West Bloomfield. She earned her nursing degree from the Henry Ford Hospital School of Nursing, as well as a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State.



Running against the two are Republican incumbents Terry Croft, Jean Ledford, Diana Lowe, Jim Mortensen, and Republican Dewey Thomas.



Contact McClanahan by email at matt@movingforwardmarketing.com



Contact Becker by email at 1953Becker053@gmail.com