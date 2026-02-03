Data Center Moratorium Enacted In Genoa Township

February 3, 2026

A temporary moratorium on the acceptance, processing, and approval of applications for data centers and cryptocurrency mining facilities has been enacted in Genoa Township.



The Board of Trustees met Monday night and voted unanimously to approve the moratorium.



A memo states the following:



“This pause will allow the Township to review these emerging uses and develop zoning regulations that protect public health, safety, and the character of our community. Data centers and cryptocurrency mining operations are high-intensity uses that present unique challenges not addressed in the current Zoning Ordinance. These include continuous noise, lighting, and vibration; high electricity and water demands; increased traffic and potential road wear; environmental and sustainability impacts; and safety and emergency service concerns. Without clear regulations, approving such facilities could create risks for both the Township and its residents”.



Township Manager Kelly VanMarter commented the moratorium allows staff time to amend zoning ordinances and do research to determine where the best locations for these types of land uses would be in the township – but also what type of regulations should be in place to mitigate any negative impacts from those types of land uses.



Being a relatively new emerging land use, VanMarter said she felt the opportunity for six months to do research and work with the Planning Commission in adopting ordinance amendments would be prudent.



The mortarium applies only to new applications, not any previously approved projects.



VanMarter clarified the township does not have any projects that have been proposed and there are no applications currently pending but it does have a development agreement where data centers are listed as an allowable use. Thus, the township was legally advised it cannot put a moratorium in place for that as it would violate state law.



It’s the South Latson PUD. Township Attorney Joe Seward stated that PUD agreement allows for a 200,000-square-foot building for data center. Beyond that, a special land use would be required and the ability to prove appropriate resources for it such as water and electricity. There would still have to be an approval process for a data center to go into that location as it is a permitted use, along with site plan and review etc.

The moratorium is for six months, with the ability to extend for another six months if necessary.



VanMarter commented they have to be very cautious and make sure length of a moratorium is not excessive. She said they can’t do anything to intentionally block something; it needs to be the amount of time it actually takes to reasonably put rules in place.



It was stated that staff has already been doing research and building a draft ordinance, and VanMarter said they’re pretty well underway with what should and should not be allowed.



