Genoa Township Board Extends Data Center Moratorium

August 18, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A moratorium on data centers and crypto-currency mining facilities has been extended in Genoa Township.



The Board of Trustees met Monday night and approved a one-time, six-month extension of the temporary moratorium on the acceptance, processing, and approval of applications for data centers and cryptocurrency mining facilities.



Township Manager Kelly VanMarter relayed that additional time is needed for provisions related to noise restrictions. She said they did have an ordinance that was drafted and presented to the Planning Commission but the issue of enforceability related to noise provisions came up so they’re asking for an additional six months to conclude the investigation into sound and “draft an ordinance we know is defensible”.



Supervisor Kevin Spicher noted the heaviest part of the framework is already done but they are working on “drafting something that will absolutely protect the residents”.



Township Attorney Joe Seward advised the ordinance must “focus on the health, safety, and welfare of the township. You do not want to say we want to make it difficult for a particular business or entity to come in here – your focus needs to be on health, safety, and welfare”.



The extension is necessary to complete a comprehensive noise study and ensure the resulting Zoning Ordinance amendments are fully enforceable and legally sound before final adoption.



The Board of Trustees earlier adopted a temporary six-month moratorium to address high-intensity

emerging land uses - specifically data centers and crypto-currency mining operations. A memo states “These facilities could carry distinct impacts not currently addressed in the Zoning Ordinance, including: Continuous operational noise, lighting, and low-frequency vibration”.



The original resolution included a provision allowing for a single six-month extension if additional time was required to complete a thorough regulatory review and develop appropriate land-use standards.



The extension will allow staff and the Planning Commission to review noise study, ensure

ordinance enforceability, finalize drafts, conduct public hearings, and formal adoption.



At the May 11th Planning Commission meeting, commissioners reviewed a draft ordinance with no formal action taken. A memo states “Following that meeting, a concerned resident who is a qualified sound engineer contacted Township staff regarding the draft's sound provisions. Specific concerns were raised that the draft language—particularly regarding low-frequency/low-decibel sound and continuous hum—would be difficult to enforce effectively under real-world conditions”.



AP photo.