New Legacy Hills Condo Project In Genoa Township Proceeding

January 14, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new condo project is moving forward in Genoa Township.



The Planning Commission met Monday night and held a lengthy discussion and review before voting to recommend approval of a rezoning, PUD agreement, environmental impact assessment, and PUD conceptual and preliminary site. The applicant is Pulte Homes of Michigan.



Plans call for rezoning roughly 127-acres from agriculture to low-density residential to allow for a proposed 55-unit, single-family site condominium development. The project is located at the northwest corner of Challis Road and Bauer Road.



A handful of residents spoke during a public hearing – commenting on the removal of trees and tree clearing, other environmental concerns, construction noise, and the high cost of housing.



It was stated that standards are met, the project is reasonable and consistent with the surrounding area., the rezoning conforms with the master plan, and the density has been reduced.



The project has been in the works for a year and Monday night marked the third public meeting. Developers said they’re pleased at the progress made and have been in touch with residents and a nearby homeowner’s association.



Developers discussed some benefits of the revised plans, and said the changes turned out to be good for the plan overall.



The number of units and density were reduced in northern area that now offer rear views of 70-acres of open space. A longer cul-de-sac will also better accommodate maneuvering vehicles and turnarounds for fire trucks and delivery trucks etc.



A traffic impact assessment, discussed in detail at a prior meeting, determined there was no significant impact to the overall traffic that would require additional road modifications. It was stated that the study did include the number of trips generated by another proposed muti-family development at Dorr Road and Grand River.



There will be buffering for adjacent residents and it was stated that landscaping has been doubled, with 32 required and 65 included in plans.



A roadway encroaches into a wetland, to which the extent has been minimized, but approval will be required from the township and the state.



Developers have agreed to install a sidewalk and public access connecting their development down to Bauer Road and Challis intersection – which residents were said to have deemed a better benefit than a walking path.



Given the extent of areas to be preserved on the site - wetland areas, natural features, setbacks and buffer areas, the township planners said they’d like to see the incorporation of some form of signage or physical markings on the property so there won’t be any gradual encroachment over time with areas that are supposed to be preserved and protected.



The project goes to the township board next for final approvals.