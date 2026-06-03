Local Students Learn About Elections In Genoa Township

June 3, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A group of second graders got a first-hand look at the election experience in Genoa Township this week.



Clerk Rick Soucy and his staff hosted second graders from Cornerstone Elementary School on Monday. 12 children, accompanied by teachers and parents, were able to learn how local governments run elections and how voters cast ballots.



Soucy and his staff conducted a mock election with four questions on the ballot: Favorite Superhero, Favorite Princess, Favorite Ice Cream and Favorite Picnic Food with three “candidates” in each category.



The winners chosen by the young voters were: Superman won Favorite Superhero, Cinderella won Favorite Princess, vanilla won Favorite Ice Cream, and watermelon won favorite picnic food.



Soucy delivered a report during Monday night’s Board of Trustees meeting - joking “it was a great election and went off smoothly” and saying it was “a lot of fun” teaching them the election process. He said they also made special “I voted” stickers for the kids.



After the election lesson wrapped up, Soucy gave everyone a tour of the township hall and offices. Afterward, the kids went out to enjoy Survivor Park and then moved on to the Imagination Station in Brighton.