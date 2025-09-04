Drive-Thru Use Approved For Likely Chipotle Mexican Grill

September 4, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



The Genoa Township Board has granted some needed approvals for a proposed drive-thru fast/casual restaurant – with Chipotle Mexican Grill being the anticipated tenant.



The Board of Trustees met Tuesday night and approved a special use permit, environmental impact assessment, and site plan for the drive-thru as part of a previously approved multi-tenant commercial building.



The property is located at 1111 South Latson Road, on the east side of Latson Road, south of Grand River. A new Mister Car Wash is being constructed to the north.



The subject site is part of the South Latson Commercial Development, as previously approved in 2024, which will contain the multi-tenant commercial building housing retail and restaurants, and the car wash.



All necessary approvals were obtained last year for a project that looked identical; the only difference was that the drive-thru user was identified as a coffee shop. Since then, he said Chipotle has approached the owner and ordinance amendments have since been made that permit fast food use.



The drive-thru for Chipotle would only be a pick-up lane for app/online orders. It is not restricted to that and could operate as a fully functioning drive-thru but that is the company’s decision.



The project was before the Planning Commission for a public hearing in early August and was recommended for approval.



Procedurally, the Planning Commission has approval authority over the site plan. The Township Board has approval authority over the special land use and impact assessment.