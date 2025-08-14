Chipotle Drive-Thru Likely Coming To Genoa Township

August 14, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant could be coming to Genoa Township.



A special land use application, site plan, and impact assessment for a drive-thru restaurant as part of a multi-tenant commercial building were recommended for approval by the Planning Commission Monday night.



The property is located at 1111 South Latson Road, on the east side of Latson Road, south of Grand River. A new Mister Car Wash is being constructed to the north, and is currently nearing completion.



Scott Tousignant with Boss Engineering stated they previously obtained all necessary approvals last year – including the board and commission - for a project that looked identical; the only difference was that the drive-thru user was identified as a coffee shop. Since then, he said Chipotle has approached the owner and ordinance amendments have since been made that permit fast food use.



The subject site is part of the South Latson Commercial Development, as previously approved in 2024, which will contain the multi-tenant commercial building housing retail and restaurants, and the car wash.



Some minor items were discussed during the meeting including grading, fencing, directional signage, buffer requirements, and a provided partial escape lane.



It was clarified that the drive-thru for Chipotle would only be a pick-up lane for online/app orders.



Planners noted an updated traffic study was provided, and the proposed change in use actually reduces overall trip generation.



Planning Consultant Brian Borden said final details could be left up to the end user but given the number of potential users, circulation patterns on site and with the shared drive, some directional signage will be needed.



Vice Chair Eric Rauch commented he felt the change in use pretty significantly reduces the amount of traffic from what was previously approved and thinks it probably cuts the amount of traffic in half for a far better and safer experience.



Some other commissioners expressed general safety concerns with the site flow and traffic, pedestrian traffic, outdoors seating, and entry and exits.



No one spoke during call to the public.



Plans now head to the Board of Trustees for potential final approval.



More information is available in the meeting packet.