Genoa Planning Commission Rejects Higher Density Rezoning

October 16, 2019

A rezoning request that would allow for higher density housing over a large plot of land in Genoa Township has been met with resistance from residents and the Planning Commission.



Gary Boss applied to have 46.5 acres at the southwest corner of Golf Club and Latson Road rezoned Urban Residential (UR). That would allow for 3 units per acre, as opposed to the current Rural Residential (RR) zoning which only allows for 2 units per acre. Boss is trying to sell the property to a church which would use 25 acres for its campus, and sell or work with a developer to build approximately 72 units on the remaining space. The church plan was new to Genoa Township Planning Commission Chairman Doug Brown as of Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting, in which a public hearing was scheduled. During the overview a conceptual plan was shown showing old development plans without a church. It should be noted that a conceptual plan is just that - a concept of what a development could look like, and is not a site plan.



For the hearing, roughly 100 people packed the meeting room, roughly a third of which came from the church in support. A few, including the pastor, spoke to their desire of moving their church to that land, complementing its natural beauty.



Several residents also took a chance to express their displeasure with the zoning request. Brown summarized what two of the bigger problems the commission and residents had. One was that it didn’t match the Master Plan or the Future Land Use Plan. Secondly was the density. He, the commission, and a majority of residents present thought 3 units per acre was too much. Three units per acre is higher than built-out densities in surrounding neighborhoods, though Boss’s representative estimated that their density would be closer to 1.5 units once developed. Residents also worried about the church backing out and a new developer coming in and having free reign with UR zoning.



The property also faces challenges with not having access to Latson Road, as the terrain does not provide for acceptable sight lines. This caused residents in the area concern that the new traffic would spill onto their roads, causing more damage to them and be a danger to kids.



The Board of Trustees does have the final say on the request, but the Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend its denial to the Board.



During a break following the hearing, Planning Commissioners were heard talking among themselves and complimenting the large crowd for its civility, with large swaths of supporters and those opposed in attendance expressing their thoughts on the passionate matter. (MK)