Genoa Bodybuilder Faces Trial For Illegally Distributing Steroids

September 26, 2019

A trial has been ordered for a local business owner charged with illegally distributing steroids.



46-year-old Amy Kozle of Genoa Township owns and operates Bulletproof Sports Incorporated, an online retailer of sports apparel and jewelry. She also competes as a bodybuilder. On Tuesday, she was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court on a count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, in this case testosterone.



Future court dates have yet to be set. Kozle remains free on a $7,500 bond. If convicted, she could face up to seven years in prison or a $10,000 fine. (JK)