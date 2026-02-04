Man Dies By Suicide In Genoa Township

February 4, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man undergoing a mental health crisis took his own life following a standoff with local authorities in Genoa Township on Wednesday afternoon.



At around 2pm, Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to Court Street in the Brighton Village mobile home community to serve an involuntary mental health commitment court order issued by the 44th Circuit Court.



Upon approach, deputies heard gunfire coming from the inside of the residence. Deputies took a position of cover and requested additional patrol units to the scene.



Crisis negotiators from the Sheriff's Office arrived and attempted to contact the occupant who was believed to be in a mental health crisis and was the subject of the court order.



After several hours of attempting contact without success, deputies assisted by officers from other local jurisdictions, breached a window of the residence and Hamburg Township Fire flew a drone inside.



The Office says the drone was able to locate a male subject inside of the residence with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Livingston County EMS.



The scene was then turned over to the Livingston County Detective Bureau and the Medical Examiner's Office for processing.



The Sheriff's Office commended 2|42 Community Church for providing food and shelter to community members who were displaced by the incident. The church also served as a family reunification site for children who were unable to be dropped off at their homes by school buses because of the incident.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from the City of Brighton Police Department, Hamburg Township Police Department, Green Oak Township Police Department, Michigan State Police, Hamburg Township Fire Department, and Livingston County EMS.



The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau.