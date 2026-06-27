Genoa Township Looking To Hire Election Inspectors

June 27, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Genoa Township is putting out the call for election workers for the upcoming election and voting seasons.



Workers are being sought to consider “fulfilling their public duty” and help administer upcoming elections to be held on Tuesday, August 4th, and Tuesday, November 3rd. There are early voting periods associated with both.



The township is looking to expand its roster of Election Inspectors. They are paid positions and people do not have to be a Genoa Township resident.



Individuals are sought for either or both of the upcoming elections:



-Tuesday, August 4th Primary Election

Early voting begins Saturday, July 25th and ends Sunday, August 2nd.



-Tuesday, November 3rd General Election

Early voting begins Saturday, October 24th and ends Sunday, November 1st.





Those interested should contact Clerk Rick Soucy, or his staff, at 810-227-5225 or email clerk@genoa.org.



A list of requirements is available in the provided link.