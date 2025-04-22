Genesee Road Commission: Lane Closure on Linden Road Through End of May
April 22, 2025
Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com
Beginning Tuesday morning, Genesee County Road Commission is closing a portion of southbound Linden Road between Marlington and Owen Road in Fenton Township through the end of May.
Two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers controlling traffic. The closure will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
This is a permitted project for the Cider Creek Subdivision.
Motorists should allow additional time to reach their destination.
If you have questions, please contact Ethan Rozanski with Dan’s Excavating at 586-540-7129.