Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com

Beginning Tuesday morning, Genesee County Road Commission is closing a portion of southbound Linden Road between Marlington and Owen Road in Fenton Township through the end of May.

Two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers controlling traffic. The closure will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

This is a permitted project for the Cider Creek Subdivision.

Motorists should allow additional time to reach their destination.

If you have questions, please contact Ethan Rozanski with Dan’s Excavating at 586-540-7129.